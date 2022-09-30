Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

Right-wing Christians are not usually associated with grammar disputes, but they seem to find themselves obligated to defend the position that the English language’s third-person personal pronouns replicate God’s decrees regarding sexuality. Those Christians, admittedly, have their own problems with pronouns, at least when it comes to referring to God. Fundamentalists and Mormons commonly use “he,” since that pronoun seems to follow from the notion that God is “our father,” either symbolically or actually, as well as perhaps from the assumption that Christ was male and somehow became one with God.

But for other Christians, whose doctrines regarding God’s nature are more sophisticated, even if only marginally intelligible, the pronoun ”it” seems the only third-person pronoun to use, however awkward, since, in their view, God is not a sexed being, or, for that matter, even a material one.

(1) comment

forgottenman

thanks professor for this week's lesson it'll, no doubt, will be given much thought till the next class.

a couple questions: can this class be still canceled and would a full refund be given? And is it too late to get into the Long Gun vs Handguns Studies class that begins right after my Gender Affirming Studies class?

