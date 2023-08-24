Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

Anyone who has cringed at the sound of fingernails scratching on a chalkboard has likely experienced the same feeling whenever President Joe Biden speaks.

The president visited Maui this week (which he mistakenly referred to as "the Big Island") and did little to relieve the pain of those who have suffered a monumental loss from wildfires that killed at least 114 people with more than 800 missing and many homes completely destroyed.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.