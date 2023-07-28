Chris Huston mug

Chris Huston

One of the most difficult lessons of my childhood was learning that the things I said and did had an impact on whether people liked me or not.

Calling someone a donkey brain poop face (even as a child I had a good vocabulary) rarely resulted in being allowed to play with Donkey Brain’s toys.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in southern Idaho. Connect with Chris on both Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Old Crow

No you don't, you dog faced pony soldier.

You hate America, our founding fathers, our statues, our constitution, our traditions, our

Way of life. Commiecrats are the enemy to all

That is American.

