The diagnosis was not a surprise — well, yes it was, because, like many men with a health issue, we try to deny it or delay treatment when everyone knows that “early detection” is critical to a cure.
My PSA (prostate-specific antigen) had been slowly creeping upward for the last two years. When it reached 9.0 along with a Gleason score of 9, my doctor said it was time to do something about it. This meant a prostate biopsy. It came back positive for a cancerous tumor pressing against my rectal wall. Two options were explained to me: a complete removal of the gland, or radiation and hormone treatment.
I chose the latter. After 38 radiation treatments, five days a week, my PSA has dropped to zero, and I can say confidently that it appears the little tumor has disappeared. I will remain on a hormone drug for two years.
I share this deeply personal information, hoping it will inspire men over 50 (or younger if you are in a higher risk group) to get regular check-ups that include a look at your PSA numbers in a blood test.
The American Cancer Society estimates 333,830 new cases of prostate cancer and 36,320 deaths in the United States this year. About 1 in 8 men (13 percent) will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Black men face a significantly higher risk of getting and dying from prostate cancer than white men and other racial groups, again according to the American Cancer Society. There is a 99 percent survival rate if the cancer has not spread outside the prostate, which mine had not.
Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among American men, ranking right behind lung cancer. It is important to repeat: early detection is key, as it is for women and their breast cancer survival rates.
In my experience, men are generally reluctant to see doctors, especially when it comes to their prostate and other private parts, but denial is not a cure and refusing examination is certain to allow the cancer to spread, potentially beyond treatment. Yes, there can be side effects, and they may include urinary problems, constipation and loss of libido. For some men, even a temporary loss of libido may sound worse than cancer, but how does death sound?
I was fortunate to have some of the best doctors one could get at the Miami Cancer Institute in Florida. They were confident, reassuring, professional, and compassionate. They also communicated in language I could understand.
So, come on, men and you women who love them. Guys, do it for them and others who love you and do it for yourselves. Any embarrassment is minimal and quickly evaporates as you realize your doctors and nurses (or at least mine) care about curing you, but once again, you must be diagnosed early. That cannot be repeated too often.
It appears I will be around for a few more years to annoy my liberal friends. I am grateful to God, a supportive wife, and a tremendous medical team that were instruments in His healing.
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