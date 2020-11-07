FORT HALL — At 3 a.m. Saturday, Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Mecham & Hawthorn Road located on the Fort Hall Reservation.
Upon arrival to the scene, the first unit found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames along with several acres of grass and weeds.
The grass fire threatened the homes on Lavatta Lane. Two families were evacuated and returned to their homes safely this morning.
Additional resources were requested which included North Bannock County Fire District, Chubbuck Fire and Blackfoot Fire assisted with grass fires and protecting the homes.
The fire was contained approximately at 5:30 am. As of 7:45 am Fort Hall Fire was still on scene putting out hotspots.
According to Fort Hall Fire Chief, Eric King, “Full containment should be later this afternoon. I am pleased with the teamwork with our local fire stations that no homes were lost. The fire was stopped within feet of the homes.”
Fort Hall Fire estimate approximately 30 acres burned with no injuries reported.
No other information will be given.