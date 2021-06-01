Two Pocatello residents are facing drug charges in Bannock County.
Both Walter W. Watson, 42, and Ashley Turpin, 29, have been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in separate incidents. Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for June 7 and 3, respectively.
If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Turpin is also facing a misdemeanor for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Pocatello police say they took Watson into custody on May 27 while assisting probation and parole officers with a drug violation. Watson allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
Police arrested Turpin while helping probation and parole officers with a custody transport on May 26. Turpin also allegedly had methamphetamine at that time.