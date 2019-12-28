A special weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for East Idaho in anticipation of a winter storm that's forecast to hit the region Sunday morning through Monday morning.
The storm is forecast to be a weak weather system but it could create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho.
The storm is expected to bring an inch or less of snow to lower elevation areas including Rupert, Burley, Raft River, Declo, Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Preston and Malad.
Up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's higher elevations, especially the mountains of Power, Oneida and Cassia counties.
The storm is forecast to dump the most snow on the central Idaho mountains including Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley, Mackay and Challis. A special weather alert is in effect in that region calling for up to 4 inches of snow.
Winter weather alerts are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.