A winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is causing numerous wrecks in the Pocatello area.
The snowy weather brought by the storm is forecast to continue through Sunday night and prompted Idaho State Police to issue a warning to motorists about the hazardous local road conditions.
Conditions are especially slick on Interstate 15 between Downey and Pocatello where most of the wrecks have occurred thus far.
Ambulances responded to several wrecks in the Pocatello area on Sunday morning and afternoon but authorities said none of the accidents resulted in anyone being transported to the hospital.
State police said that as of Sunday afternoon driving conditions on Interstate 15 in the Pocatello area were still hazardous. Anyone traveling on Interstate 15 on Sunday in East Idaho should expect slick conditions as well as possible delays because of crashes. Please use caution while driving on any of East Idaho's roads during Sunday's snowstorm but especially on roads in the Pocatello area, where the storm seems to be hitting with the most ferocity.
A special weather alert has been issued for East Idaho by the National Weather Service warning the public about the storm.
The storm was initially forecast to be a weak weather system that would only bring about an inch of snow to most of East Idaho. But the weather service has reported via Facebook that the storm has "overachieved," dumping 2 to 4 inches of snow on East Idaho as of Sunday afternoon.
Elsewhere in the state, the storm triggered winter weather advisories calling for snow in Lemhi County including the Salmon area as well as in parts of North Idaho.
Winter weather alerts are also in effect in Washington state, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.