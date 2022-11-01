Shaver's Pharmacy

Shaver's at 235 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello has become a compounding-only pharmacy and a Hallmark Gold Crown Store

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A local pharmacy has recently transitioned from filling retail prescriptions to handling more specialized compounding medications.

Shaver Pharmacy And Compounding Center at 235 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello officially became a compounding-only pharmacy on Oct. 25, primarily as a means for the owners to better focus their customer service and alleviate the stress that comes with operating a retail pharmacy, says Tori Shaver, who owns the business with his wife, Lorri Shaver.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.