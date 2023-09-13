Fire at Highland High School (copy)

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following the April 21 fire.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will be asking local voters to approve a $45 million bond this November to complete improvements at both Highland and Century high schools following a unanimous vote from the school board on Tuesday.

School District 25’s Board of Trustees voted to approve a resolution that calls for putting a $45 million bond with a 15-year repayment plan on the ballot for the election set to be held on Nov. 7.

Download PDF Proposed Highland Improvements
Download PDF Proposed Century Improvements
Download PDF Bond Resolution

