A Century High School freshman has been one of Jana Phillips' most reliable Salvation Army bell ringers, working long hours in the cold with a constant smile and a cheerful greeting for everyone who passes him.
He's her 14-year-old son, Dakota.
Ringing a bell for the organization's Red Kettle Campaign has been a family holiday tradition for Dakota and his two younger sisters, Makayla, 8, and Sierra, 12, for several years. This winter break, however, Dakota got to man a kettle of his own.
"It usually gets me in the Christmas mood," Dakota said.
His buddy, Caleb, a 14-year-old Pocatello Community Charter School student, also volunteers as a bell ringer. For the bell-ringing campaign that ends on Christmas Eve, Dakota and Caleb — whose parents are the Salvation Army's Lt. Ernie Evans and Lt. Sara Evans — were the two youngest bell ringers who went out on their own.
"If generations stop helping then the programs stop; then the need in the community is greater," said Jana, who works seasonally as organizer of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. "I see a lot of the organizations that are taking a door for the day. They are the grandpas and grandmas who are organizing other grandpas and grandmas to ring. It needs to be the grandkids and great-grandkids."
In addition to helping the organization raise funds to keep its community soup kitchen functioning, the boys earn money from the Salvation Army for their bell ringing toward going to summer camp. Caleb, in fact, has earned so much credit he's completely covered his own cost and helped work off other campers' tuition for Camp Pinewood in McCall.
"We're really trying to teach them responsibility," Ernie Evans said. "If you can stand four hours in the miserable cold you can probably take eight hours working in a building or a Jack in the Box."
Ernie Evans said some younger people have occasionally used bell ringing as community service for nonviolent criminal offenses, and local high school National Honor Societies have sent groups of bell ringers, whose members usually work in pairs.
Ernie Evans said Caleb and Dakota have a friendly rivalry about who can come back with the fullest kettle. They're both top performers: Caleb has returned with at least one $500 kettle, and Dakota has topped $450.
The secret to success as a bell ringer, Dakota explained, is never looking grumpy. He strives to smile and say hello to every shopper.
"The more joyful you look, the more people will donate. Look joyful. Look happy. Have fun," Dakota advised.
He's even jumped up and down to show everyone his excitement for the cause.
"It's worth the while. It's actually a lot of fun," he said. "It's good to help the Salvation Army's community."
Dakota admits it's more fun to ring with family. His mother and sisters like to sing Christmas carols when he rings with them.
But he's also had some rewarding experiences while working alone. He likes to joke around with grocery store staff.
While manning his kettle, he's impressed several teachers, coaches and school administrators he's encountered. Random shoppers have been known to give Dakota gifts. He's been handed hot chocolates and a Snickers bar, and a girl once gave him a gift box filled with candy.
"I walk in and I'm like, 'Mom, I got a Christmas present,' and she's like, 'Bell-ringers get gifts all the time,'" Dakota said.
Jana said the campaign ends on Christmas Eve. As of Thursday morning, the organization had raised $67,000, which is well below its $95,000 goal.
She said the organization has a grant writer who will seek to acquire funds to cover some of the shortfall, and Salvation Army will encourage the public to make food donations or to volunteer time at the soup kitchen. Anyone interested in volunteering to prepare and serve a meal may call 208-232-5318, ext. 102. Leave a message if nobody answers.
"We may have to run a few drives this year to fill in the gaps," Jana said.
Through May 1, the soup kitchen will be offering breakfast, lunch and snacks to locals in need from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The soup kitchen also serves as a warming spot, with board games, coffee, hot cocoa and tea available.
"We volunteer a lot, my family, my kids and I," Jana said. "We feel strongly these programs need to be successful in our community. We see the need in the street. We see the panhandlers. We see the people sleeping in the bushes."