POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Family Day and Redneck Games hosted by 3M Cattle Ranch and Snake River Doodles are coming to Pocatello this Saturday with plenty of rustic charm for city folk and country bumpkins alike. Admission is free.
Adults and kids of all ages can rustle up some fun with a whole host of redneck-related games and vendors this weekend at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. From noon to 6 p.m., attendees can experience lawnmower races, best mullet competition, best beard contest and feats of strength like the hubcap hurl, redneck horseshoes and relay races.
This year, the Rocky Mountain Mower Association will be in attendance and will have plenty of quality lawn care products on display. For $20, competitors can sign up for the popular lawn mower races with their modified rides with the top three receiving cash prizes.
Last year, the event — which is in its second year — was held near Lava Hot Springs at the 3M Cattle Ranch, but issues arose around securing permits, so it was relocated for its first outing in Pocatello.
Kids will also be able to compete in many of the games and competitions including a special power wheels race for little rascals ages 3 to 10. Talent shows are also on the docket for little youngsters, kids, teens and adults 18 and older. Face painting and a balloon twister will also be present.
Snake River Doodles therapy animals will be in attendance, a $2 petting zoo available for everyone to enjoy. Funds from the events will help cover the cost of training and housing the animals, which are brought to nursing homes and hospitals during the year and help brighten the lives of the patients and residents.
The Guitar Man and CookieMonsta208 will be on stage for live musical performances for those interested in some hick-inspired harmonies and hip-hop.
Over 30 vendors will be on site with an assortment of handmade gifts, novelties, jewelry, books, leather goods, longboards and plenty of provincial products fit for any backwoods yokel.
For those looking to indulge in a bit of country cuisine, food trucks will be available serving delights from Latino Bites, Picnic Basket, PoDogs and many more. 3M Cattle Ranch will also have a bulk of beef for sale. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in confections at the Dandy Candy Companies or any of the multitudes of vendor stalls providing the perfect drink or snack.
This redneck ruckus is sure to bring the backcountry to our own backyards, fishing and camping included. It’s time to rev up the diesel trucks, round up the kids and old blue, tighten up those bootstraps and experience the simple pleasures of the Redneck Games.
