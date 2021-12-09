Randy’L Teton, the face of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and a long-time advocate and public servant for the Fort Hall community, took home the 2021 East Idaho Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award during an awards banquet at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Wednesday night.
Teton, born and raised in Southeast Idaho, is revered locally as a woman who wears many hats and whose reach extends far beyond the Fort Hall Reservation, on which she works and lives.
She is best known for having modeled for the Sacagawea dollar coin that was first issued in 2000. But most recently, in her capacity as public affairs manager for the Tribes, Teton has helped open Fort Hall to its surrounding communities in a positive way.
Teton was chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award by last year’s East Idaho Women of Influence honorees, who said she is “well deserving” of the recognition for her myriad roles in both regional and national Native American organizations, including the Coalition of Large Tribes, American Indian Association and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association and National Congress of American Indians.
They also noted her association with the Pocatello Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, as well as her role on the Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism Board, Museum of Idaho Board, Lillian Vallely Foundation Board and the Idaho State Historical Society, for which she serves as a tribal liaison.
Teton said in an interview following the event that she was shocked when she heard her name called on Wednesday night as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
“I am very humbled to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award and I dedicate this to all the young women that aspire to be of service to their community,” she said. “I come from the reservation and this proves there's nothing that can stop us. This is a huge honor.”
Other 2021 Women of Influence honorees in their respective categories included Laura Smith in Banking and Finance for her role as Idaho Central Credit Union’s vice president of community development.
Valerie Jewett won in Healthcare; Kristi Baughman won in Hospitality, Travel and Tourism; Britt Raybould in Agriculture and Natural Resources; Karen Baker in Arts; Arunima Datta in Education; Angie Lion in Entrepreneurship; Rebecca Casper in Government, Public Service and Military; Barbara Sessions in Media and Communications; Shantay Bloxham in Nonprofit; Melissa Raschke in Real Estate, Construction and Land Development; and Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar in Science and Technology.
Smith, who lives in Pocatello where ICCU recently opened a new, state-of-the-art branch on the corner of E. Benton Street, said she was “surprised and excited” to be recognized in her category.
“It's a huge honor to be nominated. All the women here tonight were so beautifully recognized and it was a beautiful event,” Smith said. ”I feel like I've had so much great support from my family and from Idaho Central Credit Union. I've been there for 16 years, so I've had a lot of different opportunities and it's been wonderful the whole way. I just love to be involved. I love to be busy and say yes to things and I think that's just how I typically am and what got me to this point."
Wednesday night marked the third annual Women of Influence Awards Banquet, which was sponsored this year by title sponsor Idaho Power, presenting sponsor Idaho National Laboratory, category sponsor Silver Star Communications, Health West, Inc., the Idaho State Journal, the Rexburg Standard Journal and the Post Register, which are owned by Adams Publishing Group — East Idaho and Utah.
There were 77 nominations this year in 12 categories.
Michelle Campbell, regional events manager for Adams Publishing Group who was instrumental in organizing the awards ceremony, said she was happy with how the event went.
“This event exceeded our expectations,” Campbell said. “We have such great women here and it’s our pleasure to help recognize them every year.”