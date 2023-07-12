Craig and Mariya Yadon

Craig and Mariya Yadon pose for a photo on the main floor of the Purpose Center in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The more than 4,000 hours local resident Craig Yadon personally spent renovating what is now known as the Purpose Center in Historic Downtown Pocatello didn't go unnoticed.

Yadon will soon be presented with the 2023 Orchid Award from Preservation Idaho, which is given for those who spearhead “projects that have demonstrated outstanding adherence to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards in preservation, restoration, renovation or adaptive reuse,” according to a news release from Preservation Idaho.

Purpose Center exterior

The Purpose Center, located at 224 N. Main St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.