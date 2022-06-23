POCATELLO — Two men were arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles in the Gate City on Wednesday.
Delano Moses Vigil Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle.
The incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street after someone located a 2008 black Ford Explorer that had been reported stolen out of Murray, Utah.
The vehicle was parked in front of an apartment complex and officers came into contact with the neighbors who said they identified Vigil as one of the people who had been driving the car, police said. The neighbor said Vigil had been driving the car since Sunday, police said.
Police came into contact with Vigil at the apartment near the Explorer and he initially provided police with a false name, said police, adding that Vigil denied having any knowledge about the stolen vehicle.
Officers informed Vigil there were witnesses who could identify him as a person who was driving the SUV, and told him he was being placed under arrest, police said. Police also confirmed Vigil had an outstanding warrant out of Murray.
After securing Vigil in handcuffs, officers searched him and located a key that matched the Explorer in his pocket, police said.
He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Jesus Gabriel Wallace, 47, of Pocatello, has also been charged with felony grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle following a separate incident on Wednesday.
Around 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, Pocatello police observed a 2001 Nissan Maxima with Montana plates that had been reported stolen out of Billings, Montana, near the 400 block of South Fifth Avenue.
The vehicle stopped in an alley and officers ordered the driver, later identified as Wallace, out of the car at gunpoint.
Wallace was also arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Vigil appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which his bond was set at $500.
He is due back in court on July 5 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Wallace also appeared in front of Laggis for an arraignment hearing Thursday, during which he was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance.
He is also due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 5.
Both Vigil and Wallace face no less than one and up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted of the felony grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle charge.