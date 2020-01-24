POCATELLO — A car that had been involved in a high-speed chase crashed into a strip mall on the city's north side Thursday night, police said.
Pocatello police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies responded to the 8:45 p.m. Thursday incident at the strip mall in the 2700 block of Pole Line Road near West Cedar Street.
Police said they called off the pursuit prior to the crash.
The businesses at the strip mall appeared to be closed at the time of the collision. At least one of the businesses sustained damage caused by the car's impact.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance responded to the incident to treat the passenger, who was still in the car when authorities arrived, police said.
Police said the driver fled the scene and had not yet been located as of Friday morning.