Law enforcement officers from four agencies were involved in a high-speed chase that started on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation Wednesday night and concluded in Pocatello.
Police at the scene said the suspect, who was driving a sedan, refused to stop on southbound U.S. Highway 91 within the reservation at about 6:15 p.m. The suspect continued onto southbound Interstate 15 and got off at the Pocatello Creek Road exit.
Police declined to offer additional details about the pursuit and did not identify the suspect or details of the arrest. The sedan, however, had tires punctured from the deployment of a spike strip by officers was towed from Pocatello Creek Road near Booth Road.
Fort Hall, Chubbuck and Pocatello police were at the scene, as were deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.