Two Fort Hall residents were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Fort Hall to Pocatello, according to local police.
The incident began to unfold around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when Fort Hall police were dispatched to a home in the Buckskin subdivision in Fort Hall for the report of a man, Thurston Redwoman, 25, of Fort Hall, causing a disturbance, Fort Hall Police said in a Thursday news release.
Redwoman had fled from the home before officers arrived on scene and was reported to be driving a red Kia sedan, police said. Around 6:25 p.m., Fort Hall police located Redwoman driving the red Kia near the intersection of Highway 91 and Burns Road in Fort Hall and initiated a traffic stop, police said.
Redwoman pulled over and when officers asked him to step out of the vehicle he accelerated rapidly and police initiated a vehicle pursuit.
Fort Hall police deployed spike strips just south of the Highway 91 and Burns Road intersection, but Redwoman continued to evade police while driving erratically, police said.
Police said a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Larissa Eschief, 34, of Fort Hall, was observed throwing items out of the passenger window, of which one item was a coat that contained drug paraphernalia after it was later recovered by police.
The pursuit continued south on Highway 91 onto Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck and then onto Bench Road in Pocatello. Ultimately, the vehicle would come to a stop at Pocatello Creek Road and Booth Drive in Pocatello where both Redwoman and Eschief were arrested.
Redwoman has been charged with domestic violence, violation of a domestic protection order, driving under the influence, eluding police and possession of drug paraphernalia in Fort Hall, police said.
Eschief faces charges in Fort Hall of obstruction and being intoxicated in public, police said. She also had an outstanding warrant.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Chubbuck and Pocatello police departments assisted Fort Hall during this incident.
"Thankfully there were no injuries to the community, our officers or the suspects,” said Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton.