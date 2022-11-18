POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun.
Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a man who had pointed a gun at several people and then fled the area.
Police contacted the victim, who said she had since left the business and was at her residence, but described the man who pointed the gun at her as a 21-year-old hispanic man wearing blue jeans and a green hooded jacket, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
A Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a man matching that description, later identified as Bravo, walking in the parking lot of a business on the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue and detained him while Pocatello police investigated.
An officer met the victim at her residence and she described what happened on Wright Avenue.
The victim said she had been having car trouble so she had placed a battery charger on her vehicle and then walked back into the business to wait for her vehicle to charge, police said.
When the victim walked back out of the business, she observed several items from inside the car were on the ground. As she got closer she first saw a backpack that she did not recognize and then observed Bravo in the back seat of her car trying to remove child car seats, according to the police report.
The woman told police that she confronted Bravo, who then asked her if she planned on sleeping in her vehicle and asked if he could sleep in the car with her, police said.
The woman said she became very uneasy and afraid that if she did not cooperate with Bravo that something would happen to her, according to the report.
Bravo then approached the woman, gave her a hug from the side, grabbed her butt and asked her if she needed a man, police said.
Two of the woman’s friends arrived on scene shortly thereafter to help with her vehicle and after being unable to get it to start, offered to give her a ride home.
Before entering her friend’s vehicle, Bravo again gave her a side hug and grabbed her butt, this time asking her, “are you single and ready to mingle?”
The woman told her friends about the incident once she got inside the car and as the three began to leave the area one of her friends rolled down the window and started yelling at Bravo, telling him his behavior was unacceptable, police said
The victim said that Bravo then pulled what appeared to be a pistol from his sweatshirt pocket, pointed it at them and moved his arm side to side, according to the report.
All three victims reported being afraid for their safety.
When officers searched Bravo after locating him on Yellowstone Avenue, they located a BB gun on his person.
He was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Bravo appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $40,000.
He is due back in court on Nov. 28 for a preliminary hearing during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of all the felony charges against him, Bravo faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Additionally, prosecutors filed an enhancement against him for the use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.