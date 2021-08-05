POCATELLO — A local man who was celebrating his 28th birthday has been arrested for drunken driving after he rear-ended an Idaho State Police patrol SUV in the drive-thru of a Pocatello fast-food restaurant, authorities said.
Gavin Scott Smith, of Pocatello, was charged with excessive DUI, second offense, in connection with the 10 p.m. Wednesday collision, which occurred in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell in the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Police said Smith had a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit when tested after his pickup truck struck the rear of the state trooper's patrol Ford Explorer in the drive-thru.
Neither Smith nor the state trooper in the patrol SUV was injured in the collision and both vehicles sustained only minor damage, authorities said.
Smith was arrested by responding Pocatello police officers at the scene and was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail. The name of the state trooper in the patrol SUV has not been released.