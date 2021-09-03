Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — A 42-year-old Pocatello woman is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop on Monday.
Brandy Bennet has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial in District Court has been set for Sept. 7. If convicted, Bennet faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each count.
Story continues below video
Pocatello police say they arrested Bennet in the area of West Bonneville and South Arthur following a traffic stop on Monday. She allegedly had methamphetamine in her possession at that time.
Bennet is also facing misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana, using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, and consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol while driving, according to court records. Those charges also stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on Monday.