IDAHO FALLS – On Wednesday, June 17 at approximately 10 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers, were called to a hotel room on River Parkway when an employee reported observing drugs and drug activity in a guest room.
Upon arrival, Idaho Falls Police Officers found three individuals in the room. Two individuals were identified as Sara Flowers and Jerry Castaneda. A third individual gave a false name, but was eventually identified by police dispatch as Samantha Lucas who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Officers observed a small baggie of methamphetamine on a table in the room in plain view. Officers conducted a further search of the room and found drug paraphernalia, digital scales commonly used to weigh drugs, and several baggies and containers of varying amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. A total of 10.5 grams of methamphetamine and 12.6 grams of heroin were found in the room and seized.
Sara Flowers of Idaho Falls was cited and released for Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Used, Manufactured, Cultivated, Held or Delivered.
Samantha Lucas of Pocatello was also cited for Frequenting, and was arrested for her outstanding Idaho Department of Corrections Warrant and for Providing False Info to Law Enforcement and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Jerry Castaneda of Idaho Falls was arrested for Drug Trafficking in Heroin (7-28 grams) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver, and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.