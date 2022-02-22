The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter advocacy group recently announced it is providing some financial support to two other local animal advocacy and rescue groups.
The FPAS will donate to Bannock Feral Friends and Aid to Adoption Rescue using excess funds it has acquired as a way to advance the groups’ collective goal of reducing the number of animals in area shelters and finding forever homes for those in shelter care that are awaiting them.
“These two volunteer organizations, as well as many others, such as Fort Hall ROAR, PAWS, Bannock County Humane Society, Bingham County Humane Society, Snake River Animal Shelter, and the newly formed animal rescue alliance All About the Animals, provide a vital community service that supports and furthers the goals and visions of animal advocacy throughout the area,” FPAS said in a news release about the donation. “The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter will continue to support Bannock Feral Friends and Aid to Adoption Rescue as well as other worthy animal advocacy groups as long as funding beyond what is needed for FPAS to support the Pocatello Animal Shelter allows.”
FPAS said its mission is to “fund, plan and lead projects that benefit all local animals, especially those temporarily housed at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, with a vision to reach a point where there are no more homeless, unwanted, or unnecessarily killed animals in the Pocatello area.”
As part of that mission, the group is donating an undisclosed amount of funds to BFF and A2A, which collaborate with the Pocatello Animal Shelter and other local animal advocacy groups.
“We are very excited about being able to assist the efforts of other worthy animal organizations in our area,” said Chris Stevens, a member of the FPAS Board of Directors.
Community members and estates wishing to contribute to the on-going efforts of FPAS may visit our website at https://www.pocatelloshelterfriends.org/donate, send a check to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, PO Box 281, Pocatello, ID, 83204, or drop of a check or cash in the “dog house” on the table next to the kitten bowl at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.