POCATELLO — Faith Lutheran Church in Pocatello has a new senior pastor.
Kirk Triplett was officially installed in the position on March 14.
While his title may be new, Triplett is already well known at the church where he’s been serving since June of 2019.
“I was previously a pastor in Calvary Chapel for about 20 years, so when I came to serve at Faith, there was an interview process that I needed to complete with the Lutheran denomination,” Triplett wrote in an email response to the Journal, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays in that process.
Still, he was able to preach, lead Bible Study and perform other duties at the church while he waited to complete the interview process, which he did in September, and become certified as a pastor for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Now that that’s all done, Triplett is excited to continue his work in a more official capacity. And he’s already making plans for the future.
“I want Faith to be a place where people can connect with God and one another and find refuge from the trials and tribulations of life. We are continuing to grow and my prayer is that more people would experience the love of Christ through the people that call Faith their home,” he wrote. “I believe that God wants to do a work in Pocatello that no church building can contain. I am hoping to serve our community and provide opportunities for people to get connected to God through Jesus Christ and to one another.”
Triplett and his wife of 29 years, Lara, have three children and two grandchildren.
Triplett previously served as an assistant pastor and music leader at Calvary Chapels in Shingle Springs, California, and Belen, New Mexico. He also served as the lead pastor at Refuge Church in Placerville, California, until 2018.
Triplett has a master’s degree in Christian studies and a Doctorate of Education in organizational leadership. He says he specializes in the positive mental health of pastors and speaks at conferences, where he strives to create awareness and help pastors and congregations to develop a more flourishing church.
Triplett says he’s excited about the work God is doing at Faith Lutheran.
“Even during the pandemic, we have seen increased attendance and we are looking for ways to serve our community,” he wrote.
Triplett says he grew up in the church and loves sharing God’s Word with others.
“I also love people and enjoy sharing life with them and growing together in our faith,” he wrote.
Triplett believes the most important thing he can teach his congregation is that “Jesus has done all the work.”
“We now get to rest in the finished work of Christ and are freely forgiven,” Triplett wrote. “When we understand that I cannot earn God’s favor, yet He freely gives it to us, we can rest that we are His kids and find no greater joy than life in Christ. I really want people to enjoy Jesus and have fun in life.”
Faith Lutheran Church, which is located at 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, holds worship services at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Triplett says all are welcome to attend any of their services, which also include Bible Study, Youth Foundations and Men’s and Women’s Fellowship.
“If they are looking for a place to be welcomed, loved, and find the joy of the Lord, then this is the place for you,” Triplett wrote. “We walk side by side and grow in Christ together. The Bible is made easy to understand and applicable for life. Overall, we are enjoying life together!”
For more information about Faith Lutheran Church, people can visit www.faithpocatello.org.