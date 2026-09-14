POCATELLO — More than three decades ago, a divine nudge compelled Deepak Babu to leave his career as a mechanical engineer and answer the call to become a pastor.
Babu, the new pastor at Pocatello First United Methodist Church, reflected on his life-changing experiences and shared his goals for the congregation.
"I look forward to being a beacon of God's love in Pocatello, dispelling fear, embracing difference, and fueling hope," he said.
His call to the ministry happened in 1993 while he was studying for his second degree in engineering. During Christmas break, he returned to his home church in Mumbai and attended a Gospel Festival.
"Having returned to Jesus about a year earlier, I was curious about the festival. Unfortunately, it was simply a pretext for raising funds for some new building project. I went for all three days, hoping to have a message of good news proclaimed. It was not to be."
After the third day, he returned home disappointed.
"I was infuriated at a lost opportunity to proclaim the good news during one of the major seasons of the Christian faith. It was then that I got the impression that I was being spoken to with the words, 'What are you going to do about this anger? You can complain or you can do something about it.'"
Babu said the words lingered in his mind.
"It became impossible to concentrate on anything else. Finally, I took the words to be a calling to a full-time ministry."
While serving his congregation in India, Babu experienced the devastating loss of his wife of 26 years, Alice. She died in 2023 from cancer and complications related to a weakened immune system following chemotherapy.
Questioning the role of suffering in people's lives, he wrote a book, "In the Valley, A Husband's Theodicy."
His second book, "The Joy That's You, An Offering in Three Acts," is a tribute to his wife, whom he met through friends in 1995. During their courtship and marriage, he wrote poems and songs and offered prayers on their behalf. The book is a collection of poems, song lyrics, prayers, reflections and letters of a husband, presented as an offering to his wife.
Babu's oldest daughter lives in Portland, while his younger daughter is in Pocatello.
The congregation welcomes people to Sunday worship service beginning at 10 a.m. at 200 N. 15th. Starting in September, Sunday school programs begin at 9 a.m. for children and adults. A nursery is provided for children up to age 3.
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