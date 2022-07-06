AMERICAN FALLS – What’s new, large and orange all over?
The latest feature of the American Falls City Park—a playground designed to provide children of all ages a place to safely swing, scale and slide on updated modern equipment.
The new playground, which started construction several weeks ago, is expected to see a grand opening within a couple weeks after the artificial turf is installed, said the city’s Organized Recreation Superintendent Chris Fehringer.
“I’m hoping that will be on the eleventh, maybe the eighteenth of July,” he said. “That’s the tentative timeline.”
Manufactured by BCI Burke Playground Equipment, which is the same company that constructed the Lee Street Park playground, this newest addition to American Falls’ city parks includes several slides, a net climber, a saucer and see-saw swing, and much more.
While Fehringer explained that there is some sorrow from the community with the removal of the old equipment, namely the dinosaur seat ride, this new playground has a good variety of features that will keep children entertained.
“Everybody had some attachment to that dinosaur, but this obviously has the latest technology and a lot more features,” he said. “The old equipment was so old and was getting to the point that it wasn’t safe, so it was getting time for it to go.”