HAILEY — A mountain lion attacked and killed a horse early Sunday near Hailey, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The horse was pastured in Croy Creek Canyon near Hailey — which is about 70 miles north of Twin Falls — at the time of the fatal attack.
Blaine County Emergency Communications received the report about the attack in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Creek, which is west of Hailey.
Idaho Fish and Game officers responded to investigate on Sunday morning. With help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services, the officers confirmed that an older mare had been killed by the cougar while on the grounds of the pasture.
So officials have set traps to try to capture the mountain lion that killed the horse, according to Fish and Game.
The agency reminds people to be alert to wildlife like mountain lions across the Wood River Valley.
Livestock aren’t normal prey for mountain lions, but they sometimes kill them opportunistically, according to Fish and Game.
Cougar's typically remain hidden from humans, though they're common in the valley.
But Fish and Game reports that it continues to hear from area residents who are seeing mountain lions pass through their neighborhoods. Some residents even say they see them during the daytime, which is unusual.
Fish and Game wildlife managers says that if someone is close enough to see a mountain lion they should take precautions.
The agency says people should never run from mountain lions. That could trigger the carnivore’s instinct to chase and catch what they perceive as potential prey.
People should also never turn their back on the big cats. The agency says to always face them while trying to make yourself look as big as possible.
People should yell loudly, but never scream. That’s because a high-pitched scream may sound like a wounded animal.
Further, people should back away slowly while maintaining eye contact with the carnivore.
Plus, good safety equipment to carry includes bear spray, an air horn and a bright flashlight when out at night. And if the animal attacks — fight back.
The agency also recommends that people who run or ride bicycle stay alert. Wearing headphones takes away from the ability to hear if a mountain lion or other animal is signaling that you’re too close.
The department also says that Wood River Valley area residents should immediately report any attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office of Fish and Game. The number is 208-324-4359.
Reports after business hours can be made by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Or people can report an encounter or sighting to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at 208-788-5555.