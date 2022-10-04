Mayor Brian Blad

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. 

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members.

