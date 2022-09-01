Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand sworn in

Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand is sworn in as the next member of the Pocatello City Council on Thursday at City Hall.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill one of three vacancies on the Pocatello City Council.

Marchand was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Christine Stevens, who — along with Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray — announced their Sept. 1 resignations last month.