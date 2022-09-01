POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill one of three vacancies on the Pocatello City Council.
Marchand was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Christine Stevens, who — along with Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray — announced their Sept. 1 resignations last month.
“Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad. “During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit organizations. He knows the processes of the City and has a strong desire to continue to enrich the city of Pocatello.”
The mass resignation of half of the City Council followed months of divisiveness between the two council factions and weeks of ugliness following statements at two July council meetings by Bray regarding how the city’s lack of crime and diversity compared to some other communities should factor into the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level.
The process for Little to appoint Marchand involved Blad authoring a letter recommending Marchand as the next member of the City Council, according to Pocatello spokesperson Marlise Irby.
“Due to the unforeseen resignation of three City Council members, vacant effective Sept. 1, 2022, I was tasked with contacting Idaho Governor Brad Little requesting he appoint one individual to serve in the capacity of City Council member for the remainder of the term,” Blad said in a statement emailed to the Idaho State Journal on Thursday. “In accordance with Idaho Code, this was necessary to resume the City’s business with a quorum of the Council. Ultimately, the Governor made the final decision for (the) City Council seat.”
Blad continued, “After looking over possible candidates, I choose Scott Marchand as my recommendation. Marchand is well respected in the city of Pocatello and is an outstanding individual. During his 35 years with the Pocatello Police Department, Marchand served in many different roles serving his last seven years as Pocatello Police Chief. Marchand has expressed a desire to continue serving the citizens of Pocatello in the capacity of Council member. His insight and understanding of community relations and government operations are impressive and well respected. I believe Marchand’s personal characteristics and knowledge made him a great recommendation for the position of City Council member.”
Stevens was elected to the City Council in November 2019 and officially took office in January 2020. Pocatello City Council members are elected to serve four-year terms. Marchand’s term will last through January 2024.
“It’s going to be interesting and I look forward to trying to make a difference,” Marchand said. “At this point, and I have had to think about this a lot, there are three things I need to take care of: The City of Pocatello, its citizens — and when I say that, I mean every single one of them — and all of the city employees.”
Marchand continued, “The city of Pocatello needs to be a place where people want to work and retire from. Our city employees do a great job. They work hard and do the right things and they need to be taken care of. That’s the City Council's job, to do what’s right. It’s that simple. I learned a long time ago that you’re not going to make everybody happy. You can make everybody mad, but you cannot please everyone.”
Marchand retired from the Pocatello Police Department in 2019 after 38 years in law enforcement. He started his career working with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in 1982. Shortly after, Marchand joined the Pocatello police ranks in 1984. During his time with the Pocatello police, Marchand worked in several different roles, serving his last seven years as the chief of police.
Marchand was officially sworn in at 5 p.m. Thursday inside of City Council chambers at City Hall.
The appointment of Marchand reestablishes a quorum on the council. Now, Blad will be tasked with appointing two other people to fill the remaining two vacancies. The City Council will then be tasked with voting to approve or deny his appointments.
Pocatello residents age 18 or over who are interested in serving on the City Council must apply by 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Interested persons can apply in-person at City Hall, located at 911 N. Seventh Ave., or by mail at P.O. Box 4169, Pocatello, Idaho 83205.
Applicants are asked to submit a resume no more than two pages in length and answer each of the following questions in 150 words or less:
— Why are you interested in serving as a City Council Member?
— In your opinion, what is the major issue facing Pocatello?
— How would you address the issue you just described?
Irby said Blad is hopeful to have both appointments ready to announce by the Oct. 6 City Council meeting, but it could be that only one appointment is announced at that time. Barring any curveballs, both appointments are expected to be announced no later than Oct. 20, Irby added.