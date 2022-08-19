Stevens, Bray, Ortega resigning

From left are Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray. The picture was taken at Caldwell Park on Friday afternoon during a press conference at which all three of the council members announced their resignations.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference.

The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to half of the City Council's members will leave the city without a quorum on the council, a legal requirement to pass resolutions and ordinances.