Members of two different local religious communities revered Joan Downing as their matriarch.
At the local Jewish synagogue, Temple Emanuel, the empathetic centenarian was Bubbie — a grandmotherly figure who listened intently and offered sound advice.
She was also active in Pocatello's Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, where she found kindred spirits within a liberal-minded and accepting congregation.
Downing died on April 13, just before her 101st birthday. Condolences may be sent to family members online at www.cornelisonfh.com.
Dale Spencer, president of the board at Temple Emanuel, appreciated how Downing managed to always maintain her good humor and positive attitude, as well as how she'd never quit when confronted with a challenge.
Downing was in her 90s when her eye doctor told her she was going blind and there was nothing that could be done to prevent the loss of her sight. Upon receiving the news, Downing remained upbeat and simply started learning Braille, Spencer recalled.
"That illustrates that love of learning, that love of life," Spencer said. "She didn't give up."
Downing helped Spencer's children find their place in the community when they moved to Pocatello 18 years ago. Downing, who was a musician with the Idaho State University Civic Symphony, helped his daughter, Bracha, who was 16 at the time, develop a love of music. Encouraged by Downing, Bracha became the musical leader at Temple Emanuel.
"Joan was our matriarch. She was our Bubbie — our grandmother figure who would look after us and help us out and encourage us, as well," Spencer said.
The Rev. Jenny Peek, with the Unitarian church, had been visiting Downing on a weekly basis during the months preceding her death. Peak said Downing made a point of keeping current on local news and was an avid reader of the Idaho State Journal, relying on friends to read the news to her in her later years.
Peek said Downing had a love of people and took a great interest in the lives of others, often talking about her concerns for various people in the community. Peek said she usually left her weekly visits with Downing feeling personally enriched.
"The Unitarian Universalism attracted Joan because of the way she was as a person — very inclusive. She felt all paths lead to God," said the Rev. Jenny Peek, with the Unitarian church. "The history of Unitarian Universalism, we focus on what is our horizontal covenant on Earth with each other. ... We support and nurture each person's spiritual path, but we don't hand out a tenet of faith."
The people Downing loved were more than friends; they were family. Dozens of people within the community addressed Downing as Mom.
"I count my daughter as one of her kids," Spencer said.
Peek recalled the first time she was introduced to Downing at a local political forum and met one of her "kids," local businessman Sanju Choudhury.
"She said, 'I can't see or hear anything, but I'm here because my son Sanju is running (for City Council),'" Peek said. "Truly her gift was always being there for other people."
According to an announcement published in the Journal prior to her 100th birthday celebration on May 5, 2019, Downing arrived in Pocatello in 1968, planning to work for a year at the ISU library.
Instead, she made the Gate City her home, marrying the director of the university's museum, Glenn Ray Downing. She served for years as head of readers' services at the library and was also involved in the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society.
The birthday announcement described how despite her poor hearing and eyesight, she was moved to make an impassioned speech last spring during the local vigil for the victims of the mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Debra Shein, the former lay leader of the local synagogue who now lives in Portland, Oregon, said Downing was the temple's president when she moved to Pocatello in 1998. Shein said Downing was an ardent supporter of the Democratic Party and a regular presence at liberal political fundraisers. Throughout her life, Shein said Downing fought in defense of her ideals.
"Just a year or two ago she was still out there protesting," Shein said. "She was passionate and devoted to liberal and humanitarian causes."
Shein said Downing remained young in spirit — to the point that one could easily lose sight of her advanced age. Downing was well into her 80s, for example, when Shein asked her what she did for a living.
"She laughed and laughed and said, 'I've been retired for a long time," Shein said.