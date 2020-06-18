Yesterday, evening June 17 just after 6 p.m. Fremont County 911 Dispatch received a call for medical assistance in the Box Canyon Area of Island Park.
58-year-old Jeffery Kline from Utah had been on the river fishing the Henrys Fork. Family fishing with Kline noticed him floating in the water. They were able to pull unresponsive Kline from the river and call 911.
Individuals in the group started CPR while remaining in contact with Fremont County Dispatch, as Fremont County Sheriffs, Island Park Ambulance and ISP were able to get on scene. Kline succumbed to his injuries from drowning, shortly after First Responders were on scene.
Fremont County Search and Rescue was also called out to aide in the help of getting out of the canyon. Family was there at the time of the incident and notified.
Fremont county Sheriff’s Office would ask that as summer begins and it gets warmer out, as water is a great place to enjoy and recreate, be mindful of the water ways. Know where you are and your surroundings, water is still high and the water temp is still extremely cold from run off.