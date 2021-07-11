POCATELLO — Two people were injured Sunday evening when a motorcycle collided with a deer east of Pocatello.
The 8:45 p.m. crash at Buckskin Road and Timberline Lane left the man and woman who were riding the motorcycle injured, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
It's unclear whether the deer survived the collision.
Two Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the scene and transported the man and woman to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Sheriff's Office said. Condition updates weren't immediately available.
The Buckskin Road-Timberline Lane intersection was temporarily shut down because of the collision.
Further details on the crash, including the names of the victims, have not yet been released.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the accident.