Naomi Wilde prepares to take off in a Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter in celebration of her 106th birthday in this 2021 Journal file photo. 

 Idaho State Journal photo

POCATELLO — Riding an elephant, camel, helicopter and motorcycle all while over the age of 100 are just some of the highlights that many Southeast Idaho residents will remember about the life of a local resident who died on Wednesday.

But for Dean Wilde, who’s mother Naomi Wilde died at the age of 108 on Wednesday, her work ethic and positive attitude are the things he loved most about his mom.

Naomi Wilde braces herself as she prepares to ride Clyde, a Bactrian camel with Camels R Fun, in this 2022 Journal file photo.
Naomi Wilde, at age 104, waves to the crowd at the El Korah Shrine Circus on in this 2019 Journal file photo as she takes a ride on an elephant named Daphne. 

