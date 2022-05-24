POCATELLO — The charges against a 47-year-old hotel manager accused of stabbing a man numerous times and threatening a woman in the hotel’s lobby late last month have been upgraded to now include felony attempted first-degree murder.
Robert Warren States, 47, the manager of the Days Inn on the 800 block ofSouth Fifth Avenue, now faces the felony attempted first-degree murder charge and the initial charges filed against him for the April 29 incident, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, of which both are felonies.
The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office said the felony attempted first-degree murder charge was recently filed after reviewing evidence that was not immediately available when States was arrested, particulary surviellance video footage from inside the hotel lobby where the alleged attack occurred.
“After reviewing the video of this incident, it seemed that amending the charge was appropriate in this case when combined with all the facts and circumstances,” said Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Herzog.
Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they intend to seek a felony weapons enhancement against States for allegedly using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 1:23 a.m. on April 29 when Pocatello police were dispatched to the Days Inn for the report of a physical disturbance in the lobby in which a man was armed with a knife, police said. While officers were responding to the hotel, dispatch was informed that the man with a knife had just stabbed another person, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with the victim, who had visible stab wounds to his groin, abdomen, chest and facial area, said police, adding that he was provided with medical attention before being transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance. The man that was stabbed is expected to survive the attack, authorities said.
Officers interviewed four witnesses to the altercation, who all indicated that States had stabbed the man multiple times in the lobby and that States was located in the adjoining hotel manager living quarters, police said.
Officers came into contact with States inside the manager’s living quarters and he became non-compliant and resisted police, which resulted in him being tased, detained and transported to the Pocatello Police Department, police said.
One of the witnesses told police that she attempted to separate States from the man that he allegedly stabbed when States pushed her against a wall and held the knife up as if he was going to stab her, which resulted in the woman being afraid for her safety, police said.
Officers reviewed security camera footage from the hotel and stated it was clearly visible that States threatened the woman with the knife and then stabbed one of the men on scene, police said.
A switchblade knife with blood on it was recovered from the scene, police said.
At the Pocatello Police Department, officers prepared to interview States, though he appeared to be under the influence and agreed to complete a breathalyzer test, police said. States completed the test and had a blood alcohol content level of 0.205, or more than twice the state’s legal limit. Officers determined States could not properly waive his Miranda Rights for an interview and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
States appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan Murray for an arraignment hearing on April 29, during which his bond was set at $75,000 and no-contact orders were issued between him and the two alleged victims, according to court records.
States is due back in court on June 7 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, States faces up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The felony weapons enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against States by up to 15 years.