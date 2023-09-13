Chasing a dream; Partridge pursues music career step by step

Local fiddler Grace Partridge is opening for country music star Martina McBride at the Mountain America Center on Sept. 15 in Idaho Falls.

 Photo Courtesy of Grace Partridge

Gracing local stages from the tender age of 5, young local fiddler Grace Partridge is now chasing a dream.

Partridge is embarking on a music career which is now kicking off with an opportunity to open for country music star Martina McBride at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Sept. 15 alongside Nate Burnham.

