Meals on Wheels

Jeremy Atwood, a volunteer for the Bingham County Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program, loads food into an insulated storage container.

 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program will not be forced to cut back services thanks to the generosity of many local businesses.

Meals on Wheels is a national program where volunteers deliver meals to home-bound seniors. Through the Bingham County Senior Center, Paul Loomis volunteers for Meals on Wheels once a week, driving roughly 40 miles around the county to deliver meals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.