Law enforcement in East Idaho responded to two separate school safety scares last week — one in Idaho Falls and the other in Bear Lake County.
In both cases, authorities determined there was no credible threat to students or staff.
At Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls, school administrators received a report Thursday afternoon that a student had brought a firearm to school earlier in the week, according to a message sent to School District 91 families from Superintendent Karla LaOrange. The student who made the report said another student had shown them a firearm and made a threat directed at them and their family.
Longfellow school administrators immediately notified the Idaho Falls Police Department after receiving the report. Police investigated and verified that the accused student does not have access to a firearm at home and determined there was no credible threat.
Longfellow administrators conducted their own investigation as well, and both the school and police found no evidence that a firearm was ever brought to school.
"Idaho Falls School District 91 and IFPD take all reports seriously," LaOrange wrote in her message to families. "Student and staff safety is of utmost importance to everyone in our district, and violent rumors, jokes, or threats are investigated by both administration and law enforcement. We encourage all students to talk to a trusted adult immediately if they hear or see something that concerns them."
Last week's other school threat false alarm occurred at Paris Elementary School in Paris, a city in Bear Lake County. Paris Elementary staff reported what sounded like a gunshot echoing through the building around 10 a.m. Thursday. The entire school was placed on lockdown as numerous Bear Lake County sheriff's deputies and Montpelier police officers responded and investigated.
Authorities determined the noise wasn't a gunshot at all — it was caused by a vehicle outside the school — and the lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m.
Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington praised the Paris school's staff for immediately calling 911, saying he appreciated the caution they exercised in reporting what they believed could have been a gunshot, and he thanked them for their diligence and cooperation throughout the incident.
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