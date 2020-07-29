CHUBBUCK — A bank near the Pine Ridge Mall will soon house office space for ECS Federal, one of the country’s largest privately-held technology solutions contractors.
Bannock Development Corporation on Tuesday announced ECS will open new offices and support facilities in the Citizens Community Bank branch at the Pine Ridge Mall on the 800 block of West Quinn Road later this year. The addition will bring at least 60 new jobs to the area.
“We are very excited to be in Pocatello-Chubbuck and look forward to becoming ingrained in the community,” said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, senior vice president of the ECS Justice Business Unit. “This facility will help our employees grow in their careers and provide a recognized point of presence for ECS in the community”.
Bannock Development Corporation facilitated the space selection for the new offices for ECS, of which a ribbon cutting ceremony is expected in the late fall.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS is a leading national information technology solutions provider delivering cyber security, cloud,, IT modernization and advanced science and engineering services to both commercial and government enterprises, according to its website ecstech.com.
ECS designs, implements and operationalizes security capabilities for some of the most highly-targeted government customers in the world, including the United States Armed Forces.
“From developing applications for first responders in the field to maintaining systems that support infrastructure and communications, ECS applies deep expertise in science, engineering, cybersecurity, cloud and big data solutions to support the Department of Defense in their pursuit of mission-based directives to protect the nation,” ECS says on its website.
In the commercial sector, ECS helps clients navigate the highly regulated worlds of finance and healthcare, providing technology driven solutions designed to help large organizations operate with speed, mobility and security.
The company maintains partnerships with the world’s leading cyber and cloud technology organizations, with immediate reach-back capability and certified experience, which include Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud and McAfee.
ECS has over 3,000 employees throughout the U.S. and for five consecutive years up until 2018 had received the Top Workplace Award from The Washington Post.
“Technology and engineering contractor ECS Federal recently capped a 17-year stretch of rapid growth by merging with On Assignment, a California-based IT staffing firm,” The Washington Post wrote in 2018. “The company works with a variety of federal agencies handling difficult problems such as cybersecurity, employing highly-skilled professionals to defend government IT networks.”