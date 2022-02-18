POCATELLO — Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros has agreed to also fill a recently vacated vice presidential position on an interim basis.
Thiros replaced Kyle McGowan as vice president for advancement effective on Feb. 14. McGowan, who joined ISU's leadership team in 2019, decided to leave ISU, university officials said.
Thiros will serve in the position while a national search is conducted, and university officials said they hope to have it filled by this summer.
During her 30 years as an ISU Bengal, Thiros has been involved in university advancement, including in donor relations and alumni engagement, ISU officials said. Prior to becoming athletic director, she served as associate vice president for development, director of planned giving and director of alumni relations.
Thiros also directed ISU's first capital campaign in 2001, raising more than $152 million toward the construction of the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
"For more than 20 years, I was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of Idaho State's advancement efforts," Thiros said via email. "I have always enjoyed meeting with donors and friends of the University, leading fundraising campaigns and strategically planning for the future success of Idaho State. I feel well prepared and ready to support our engagement and outreach efforts while continuing to build Idaho State athletics."
Thiros emphasized that she will not apply to hold the vice presidential position on a permanent basis.
In her capacity as athletic director, she currently has a scholarship campaign underway that was launched six months ago and is close to reaching its $20 million goal.
"I love to accomplish meaningful work, and I love doing things that help move Idaho State University forward," Thiros said. "There is a great deal of overlap because leading athletics and leading advancement are both largely about forming great relationships. We have excellent teams in athletics and advancement, and they are all pulling together to support the interim arrangement. I am not in this alone."