INKOM — The annual Inkom Village MountainFest is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The harvest and music festival will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area, located at 3340 E. Green Canyon Road in Inkom, from 3-7 p.m.
Admission costs $15 per person or $30 per family; kids age 12 and younger get in free.
“We’re really excited. It’s going to be a super fun event,” said Lindi Howell, director of the Inkom Revitalization Commission (IRC), which partners with Pebble Creek to hold the fundraiser event. “It’s a really fun atmosphere to be in the mountains in the fall.”
This year’s festival will feature the band Hearts of Steele and local artist Matt Harmon.
There will also be opportunities for attendees to purchase food and drinks, shop at vendor booths, and participate in a variety of kids activities.
In addition, people can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a season pass to Pebble Creek, a three-night vacation in Park City, Utah, a $250 cash prize and other items. Tickets cost $5 a piece, but there are discounts for those who purchase several.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Inkom Revitalization Commission’s efforts.
“IRC is a non-profit organization (501c3), comprised of local citizens who strive to improve and enhance the quality of life within the Inkom area,” according to the event’s website. “Our areas of focus are local events, parks & recreation, transportation & safety, economic development, infrastructure, beautification and historic preservation.”