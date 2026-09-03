Injured Moses Meadows Equine owner Carly Orr turns to GoFundMe after horse riding accident

BLACKFOOT — Carly Jean Orr, owner and operator of Moses Meadows Equine Services, is turning to her community for financial support after a horse riding accident left her unable to work.
Orr's business centers on transporting horses, work she has described as both her passion and her sole source of income. The recent accident will keep her off the road for at least six weeks while she recovers.
"This is going to be a difficult season for me financially, physically and emotionally," Orr wrote on her GoFundMe page.
Orr said she considers herself fortunate the injury didn't affect her driving leg, calling it a significant blessing given the physical demands of hauling horses for a living.
Still, her mobility will be limited during recovery. She has one short haul scheduled for next week that she plans to complete with assistance, after which she said she'll need to fully step away from the job to let her body heal.
As a self-employed business owner, Orr does not have disability insurance or another form of coverage that would replace her income while she's unable to work. That means her regular bills, medical costs and business expenses continue whether or not she's hauling horses.
"I am someone who is used to being active, working hard, traveling, hauling horses and constantly being on the go," Orr wrote. "Having to suddenly slow down and depend on others is a challenge for me in more ways than one."
Orr said asking for help doesn't come naturally to her, since she has generally worked to take care of herself and the people around her. But with limited options during recovery, she said she felt it was necessary to reach out to her community.
Money raised through the campaign is intended to go toward everyday living expenses, monthly bills, groceries, medical and recovery-related costs and ongoing business and vehicle expenses tied to Moses Meadows Equine Services.
Orr credited her partner, Lance Tissidimit, her son, Mane Rider Pakootas, and others who have stepped in to help with her daily care during recovery, saying their support has lifted her spirits during a difficult stretch.
She said she does not want anyone to feel obligated to donate, and that sharing the fundraiser is just as valuable to her as a financial contribution. Her goal, she said, is simply to cover her essential expenses over the next several weeks, allow herself to heal properly, and eventually return to work.
Those interested in supporting Orr can find her campaign at gofundme.com/f/help-carly-through-recovery-after-a-horse-riding-accident.
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