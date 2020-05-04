POCATELLO — What do you do when you buy a lot of food for a roaring big event that gets canceled?
Idaho State University is making the best of it after a lot of tortilla chips it bought for a monster truck event at Holt Arena are no longer needed there.
So ISU recently donated 20 cases of the chips to Benny’s Pantry at ISU, according to George Casper, the university's Holt Arena director of events. The chips come in boxes and there are two eight-pound bags in each box.
Casper says the donation was well received. Benny’s Pantry meets the needs of ISU students and faculty and staff, he said.
“If there’s any way we can go ahead and help out individuals and families in need we will do it,” Casper said.
ISU also donated 30 cases of tortilla chips to the Idaho Foodbank location in Pocatello.
Casper said the food would otherwise eventually go bad.
So the university chose to donate the tortilla chips while they were still good to consume, instead of letting them go to waste.
"Rather than — you know they have a limited shelf life — we donated them to Benny’s Pantry and the Idaho Foodbank,” Casper said.