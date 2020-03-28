POCATELLLO — A mysterious barrel of liquid has caused firefighters to cordon off a parking lot at a north side shopping center.
A citizen reported that the barrel was leaking an unknown fluid in the parking lot of the TJ Maxx retail store along Yellowstone Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and immediately closed off the parking lot.
Firefighters have described the barrel as being white in color and they believe it was holding several gallons of an unknown liquid, most of which has leaked out.
At 5:40 p.m. Saturday the Fire Department reported that its hazardous materials team was investigating the barrel and its contents to determine if there was any danger to the public.
The coronavirus outbreak has already caused TJ Maxx and some of the other businesses in the shopping center to close.
When firefighters arrived they told members of the public to leave the parking lot and asked employees at the IHOP restaurant and Harbor Freight store — the two businesses that were still open at the shopping center — to not venture outside.
The Fire Department said the mysterious liquid does not appear to be volatile and has not caused any injuries.
Firefighters said they're being particularly careful in how the barrel and its contents are handled because the barrel has no markings or labels identifying its contents.
It appears that someone placed the barrel in the parking lot and then left the scene, authorities said.
As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday the parking lot remained closed to the public and the Fire Department expected to remain on the scene investigating the barrel for at least another hour.
