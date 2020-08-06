BLACKFOOT — Donavan Harrington had just announced his candidacy for Idaho State Representative District 31, Seat B, when he was asked to consider serving as a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Blackfoot Second Ward.
He was shocked and humbled by the request, he said. But he was also a bit daunted.
“During the campaign, I often had moments of highs and lows, considering both the possibilities of serving in Boise and the call to serve as a bishop,” Harrington said, adding that he felt the need to be home every Sunday so that he could tend to the needs of his congregation. “When I lost the election, I had at once a calming feeling and one of apprehension. No one in my family or the community knew about the call (to be a bishop) except for my wife, and so we both felt like this is what the Lord had in mind for us at this time and we would be comfortable with the results.”
Harrington has since found ways to serve both his church and his community while staying closer to home. In July, he was not only ordained a bishop, but he was also sworn in as Bingham County assessor, replacing Ron Simmons, who retired.
A former Bingham County commissioner who has been on juvenile justice and health boards, worked as a production manager for night shows at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and served on various local Boy Scouts committees, Harrington feels it’s important to serve others.
“Life seems to have more purpose and a sense of accomplishment when we are able to help others,” Harrington said. “Our journey is short here on earth and we have the chance to impact others if we but look for those opportunities.”
Harrington’s desire to serve others extends to not only his civic activities, but also his spiritual life. That’s one of the reasons why he accepted the call to serve as a bishop.
The unpaid position is similar to that of a pastor, priest or rabbi, according to the Church of Jesus Christ’s website, which adds that the bishop oversees the spiritual and social needs of their congregation, known as a ward. It’s typically a five-year call.
“The bishop helps each member of his congregation in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ," according to the website. “In addition to spiritual matters, a bishop helps members who are struggling financially or in other ways to become self-reliant through welfare assistance. A bishop also oversees practical matters such as records, reports, finances and the meetinghouse where members meet.”
Harrington has two counselors to assist him in those efforts: Kelly Lewis and Jason Chandler.
While Harrington has never been a bishop before, he has served as a bishop’s counselor several times in the past and is familiar with the work.
In his new role, Harrington says he hopes to help people come back to the fold and renew their baptismal covenants. He also wants his congregants to know that they are spirit children of a loving Heavenly Father who wants them to be happy.
“In the book ‘The Divine Gift of Forgiveness’ by Elder Neil L. Andersen, a member of the Twelve Apostles, there is a very powerful statement and it goes something like this: Forgiveness can never be earned, it can only be received,” Harrington said. “I think that is paramount in all of our lives. His arms are outstretched, we need only look towards him and receive those promised blessings.”
Harrington and his wife, Jackie, have four children and five grandchildren. They are the owners of Teton Stage Lines.
Harrington says he is grateful for his wife’s support in his activities and for their dedicated employees who make it possible for them to pursue their service opportunities.