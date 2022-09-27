POCATELLO — The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the facility at Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello.
After hosting a soft-opening on Sept. 6, which has resulted in 34 children joining the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, families, local officials and business owners gathered at the school Tuesday for a tour of the club location and to receive information about what the participants have accomplished in the program thus far.
“This is huge for our community,” said Kayla Phillips, the director of strategic development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley. “It’s a really good program that gives kids a safe space to go during the time that their parents and guardians are home.”
Currently, the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is only accepting youth attending Syringa Elementary School, Phillips said, adding that by this time next year the club is hopeful to have its own building and be in a position to accept youth from throughout the community.
As of now, the club operates from 3 to 6 p.m. during the school year and summer hours will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Phillips said.
“Our program focuses on academic success, good character and citizenship as well as health and nutrition,” Phillips said. “So far we have done self-portraits, get-to-know-you musical chairs, a scavenger hunt, musical masterpiece, Soccer, freeze dance, four corners, sharks and minnows, cup-stacking challenge, yard games and kaleidoscopes. Their favorites have been Legos and Play-Doh.”
The maximum capacity for the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley at this point is 50 participants, meaning the club is still accepting 16 more members. The cost is a $20 annual fee and then a $20 per child monthly fee.
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley was made possible via a massive fundraising campaign that generated a total of over $400,000 by May thanks to an anonymous donor willing to match dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.
“We have worked so hard to make this dream a reality for all of our youth in the Portneuf Valley,” Phillips said. “Our hearts are full and we are so excited to have this program in action because of our amazing community.”
For now, the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will operate under the umbrella of the club in the Magic Valley, but Phillips is hopeful the local club will have its own charter by August 2023.
In addition to the mayors of both Pocatello and Chubbuck, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chamber Chiefs, Bannock Development Corp. Chief Executive Officer MiaCate Kennedy I and District 29 Senate candidate James Ruchti attended the ribbon cutting event Tuesday.
Phillips said she wanted to specifically thank officials with the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, who worked tirelessly in conjunction with the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley staff to get the club up and running as soon as possible.
“This would not have happened without them,” Phillips said. “They’ve been instrumental in helping us get the club up and going.”
After the cutting of the ribbon, the first 150 guests were able to enjoy catering and refreshments by the SodaMix and The Sand Trap.
Though the club was able to secure a sizable amount of donations to get the club running, Phillips said fundraising efforts never end. Those interested in learning more about the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley or donating to the club can visit portneufbgc.com or the Facebook page at facebook.com/bgcportneufvalley.
Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to PO Box 4572 Pocatello, ID 83205. Please make checks payable to Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley and BGC of Portneuf Valley on the memo line.
Phillips said anyone who may have any leads on a permanent location for the club is encouraged to reach out to her directly via phone, 208-358-0938, or email, kphillips@bgcmv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.