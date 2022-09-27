Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley ribbon cutting

Supporters join youth enrolled in the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the facility at Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello on Tuesday evening.

 Idaho State Journal photo

POCATELLO — The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the facility at Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello.

After hosting a soft-opening on Sept. 6, which has resulted in 34 children joining the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, families, local officials and business owners gathered at the school Tuesday for a tour of the club location and to receive information about what the participants have accomplished in the program thus far.

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley legos

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley participants play with Legos inside Syringa Elementary School earlier this month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.