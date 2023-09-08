Inkom Library check presentation

South Bannock Library District officials with State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White, fourth from left at a $500,000 check presentation on Wednesday in Inkom 

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

INKOM — After decades of satisfying their reading itch through the use of a bookmobile, Inkom residents will soon have a full-service library to visit thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

Board members of the South Bannock Library District, community members including Mayor Max Shaffer and former mayor Joel Jolley and State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White of the ICFL attended the check presentation on Wednesday at the future location of the new library, celebrating a decades-long effort to bring one to the area.

