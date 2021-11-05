FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have opened their own Boys & Girls Clubs of America location in Fort Hall as a safe hangout spot for pre-teen and teenage youth on the reservation.
Termed "The Chill Spot" by the children it serves, the club offers 10- to 17-year-olds access to a relaxing environment to promote productivity and fun. The club opened in October and had its grand opening celebration on Oct. 30.
The Boys & Girls Club operates out of the Youth Building, which has been in Fort Hall since fall of 2020. The project was funded by a Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant specifically marked for tribal youth programs.
Delverne Seaman, unit director for the Fort Hall Boys & Girls Club, said the process of getting funds for and organizing the club's opening began in May. Seaman said it was important to the Tribes to open the club because there were few to no programs available for the age group that it targets.
"There are facilities for the younger youth and older youth on the reservation, but there weren't any specific facilities for the 10 to 17 age range," he said. "The youth were feeling like there's nothing really to do in certain areas. I mean, we do have a recreation program and a youth education program, but there was still something lacking in terms of activities kids could do and us just making sure they're feeling safe and that they have housing."
The club has couches, televisions, a craft room and a volunteer work station for its members. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only eight youth and two adults are allowed in the building at a time, but once restrictions are lifted, Seaman said the club can accommodate 25 to 50 kids.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America is the largest Native youth service provider in the country, with more than 200 Clubs reaching beyond 120,000 youth in American Indian, Alaska Native, American Samoan, and Hawaiian tribal communities, according to a BCGA statement on the Fort Hall club's opening.
“We are so honored and excited to welcome the Boys & Girls Club of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to our Boys & Girls Clubs in Indian Country family,” said BCGA National Vice President of Native Services Carla Knapp.
The Fort Hall club currently serves the reservation's five districts but Seaman said he hopes they can open more clubs to reach more children in the future.
"We built a good solid foundation from the beginning that we can retain staff, we keep kids engaged and we will keep up with the times as things change," he said. "I just hope we can continue that."