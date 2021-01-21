Out of Control Grass Fire

Firefighters from the North Bannock Fire District and Pocatello Fire Department responded to a grass fire this week at 9112 Pocatello Creek Road.

 J.R. Farnsworth Photo
A controlled burn got out of control at 9112 Pocatello Creek Road and burned about a half-acre of grass Tuesday around 3 p.m., authorities said.
 
Both the Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire departments responded, according to North Bannock Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
 
He said 12 personnel from the North Bannock Fire Department and four from the Pocatello Fire Department responded to the blaze.
 
Farnsworth said the city of Pocatello Fire Department, which was first on the scene, ensured that the fire did not move toward the nearby structures.
 
The North Bannock firefighters put out the grass fire and did the mop-up on the blaze.
 
“After we got the fire knocked down, we sent Pocatello back and did the finishing touches,” he said.
 
Farnsworth said a gust of wind kicked up the grass fire initially and sent it out of control. No one was hurt.
 
“It’s dry enough out there right now,” he said. “I'm not sure if it’s the end of last season or the beginning of the new season.”
 
He says several preparations can help ensure good controlled burns, including having a burn permit, making sure there is enough water available, and keeping the burn to a small area with a good clearing. 