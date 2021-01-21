Firefighters extinguish Pocatello Creek Road brush fire
- By Journal Staff
-
-
- 0
A controlled burn got out of control at 9112 Pocatello Creek Road and burned about a half-acre of grass Tuesday around 3 p.m., authorities said.
Both the Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire departments responded, according to North Bannock Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth.
He said 12 personnel from the North Bannock Fire Department and four from the Pocatello Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Farnsworth said the city of Pocatello Fire Department, which was first on the scene, ensured that the fire did not move toward the nearby structures.
The North Bannock firefighters put out the grass fire and did the mop-up on the blaze.
“After we got the fire knocked down, we sent Pocatello back and did the finishing touches,” he said.
Farnsworth said a gust of wind kicked up the grass fire initially and sent it out of control. No one was hurt.
“It’s dry enough out there right now,” he said. “I'm not sure if it’s the end of last season or the beginning of the new season.”
He says several preparations can help ensure good controlled burns, including having a burn permit, making sure there is enough water available, and keeping the burn to a small area with a good clearing.
Trending Today
Articles
- Pocatello woman facing drug charge
- Pocatello police seeking information about theft suspects
- Two arrested after 130 mph chase through multiple local counties
- Pocatello activist Nikki Taysom credited with saving life of man shot at downtown apartment building
- Pocatello man charged with attempted battery on an officer, resisting officers, petit theft
- Pocatello man charged with attempted strangulation
- Judge finds sufficient evidence against accused child molester to send case to district court
- Sportsman's Warehouse to merge with Great American Outdoors Group
- Behind 20 points from 'fiery' guard Eli Williams, Century boys earn district win over Pocatello
- Idaho Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old boy found safe
Video Highlights
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Auto Rv Parts Supplies
Houses For Sale
Manufactured Mobile Homes