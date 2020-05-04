CHUBBUCK — A fire gutted a mobile home at a Chubbuck trailer park on Monday evening, resulting in several neighboring residents being evacuated.
The fire was reported at the mobile home on Circle Inn Drive near Smith's supermarket around 7:10 p.m.
As of 7:50 p.m. firefighters had extinguished most of the fire but there were still some smoldering hot spots in the charred remains of the mobile home.
Firefighters successfully kept the flames from spreading to any of the adjacent mobile homes, which were evacuated as a precaution.
Authorities haven't yet commented on whether the fire has resulted in any injuries or on what might have caused the blaze.
Chubbuck police have shut down Circle Inn Drive because of the fire and the public should stay away from the area until further notice.